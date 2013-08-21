Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brazil Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Brazilian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Brazil's economic outlook of persistently high inflation.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Brazilian retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and declining Chinese

import demand on the Brazilian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in

the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139672/brazil-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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