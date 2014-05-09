Brazil Suncare Industry 2014 at Market Research Reports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Brazil Suncare Industry 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Education about SPF is vital to increase usage – the more confident consumers feel about the right SPF level for their skin the more likely it is for them to use sun protectors. Formulations that dry quickly on the skin and easy-to-apply products are highly appealing to them especially to those seeking a time-saving proposition. Although brand loyalty is low, companies can increase it by offering money-off coupons and special multi-buy offers.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Products covered in this report
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
The category is growing at fast pace
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case scenario forecast of Brazilian retail sales of suncare, 2008-18
Sun protector new product launches dominate the category
Figure 2: New product launches, % share by launch type Jan 2010-Dec 2013
The consumer
Sun protectors with high SPF have the highest penetration
Figure 3: Usage and frequency, January 2014
Education about SPF is crucial to boost usage
Figure 4: Usage and frequency, January 2014
Convenient products have high appeal
Figure 5: Attitudes to buying, January 2014
Avoiding the risk of skin cancer is the main reason for using sun protectors
Figure 6: Attitudes to sun protection, January 2014
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Issues in the Market
How can companies boost usage of sun protectors?
What type of sun protection products would appeal the most to Brazilian consumers?
What are the main reasons for Brazilians to use sun protectors?
How can companies increase the brand loyalty and encourage re-purchasing?
Market Size and Forecast
Sales by segment
Figure 7: Brazil retail value sales of sun care products, by sector, 2012-13
Figure 8: Brazilian retail value sales of sun care, 2008-18
Figure 9: Best and worst-case scenario forecast of Brazilian retail sales of suncare, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Sun protection dominates new product launches
Figure 10: New product launches, % share by launch type Jan 2010-Dec 2013
There are opportunities to boost interest in after-sun products
New product launches by company
Figure 11: New product launches, by top 7 ultimate companies, 2013
Companies and Products
L’Oréal
L’Oréal Paris
Johnson & Johnson
Sundown
Neutrogena
RoC
Beiersdorf
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The Consumer – Usage and Frequency
Key points
Sun protection with high SPF has the highest penetration
Figure 17: Usage and frequency, January 2014
Personal care products with SPF: women are the highest users
The Consumer – Attitudes to Buying
Key points
Convenience is a driving factor when buying sun protectors
Figure 20: Attitudes to buying, January 2014
Price is an issue when making the purchase
There are opportunities to increase brand loyalty
The importance of re-purchasing
The Consumer – Attitudes to Sun Protection
Key points
Avoiding the risk of skin cancer is the main reason
Figure 21: Attitudes to sun protection, January 2014
Concern about premature skin aging by sun damage is more evident among middle-aged people
Growing interest for convenient products
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