Brazil Suncare Industry 2014 at Market Research Reports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Education about SPF is vital to increase usage – the more confident consumers feel about the right SPF level for their skin the more likely it is for them to use sun protectors. Formulations that dry quickly on the skin and easy-to-apply products are highly appealing to them especially to those seeking a time-saving proposition. Although brand loyalty is low, companies can increase it by offering money-off coupons and special multi-buy offers.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Products covered in this report

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

The category is growing at fast pace

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case scenario forecast of Brazilian retail sales of suncare, 2008-18

Sun protector new product launches dominate the category

Figure 2: New product launches, % share by launch type Jan 2010-Dec 2013

The consumer

Sun protectors with high SPF have the highest penetration

Figure 3: Usage and frequency, January 2014

Education about SPF is crucial to boost usage

Figure 4: Usage and frequency, January 2014

Convenient products have high appeal

Figure 5: Attitudes to buying, January 2014

Avoiding the risk of skin cancer is the main reason for using sun protectors

Figure 6: Attitudes to sun protection, January 2014



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Issues in the Market



How can companies boost usage of sun protectors?

What type of sun protection products would appeal the most to Brazilian consumers?

What are the main reasons for Brazilians to use sun protectors?

How can companies increase the brand loyalty and encourage re-purchasing?



Market Size and Forecast



Sales by segment

Figure 7: Brazil retail value sales of sun care products, by sector, 2012-13

Figure 8: Brazilian retail value sales of sun care, 2008-18

Figure 9: Best and worst-case scenario forecast of Brazilian retail sales of suncare, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Sun protection dominates new product launches

Figure 10: New product launches, % share by launch type Jan 2010-Dec 2013

There are opportunities to boost interest in after-sun products

New product launches by company

Figure 11: New product launches, by top 7 ultimate companies, 2013



Companies and Products



L’Oréal

L’Oréal Paris

Johnson & Johnson

Sundown

Neutrogena

RoC

Beiersdorf



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The Consumer – Usage and Frequency



Key points

Sun protection with high SPF has the highest penetration

Figure 17: Usage and frequency, January 2014

Personal care products with SPF: women are the highest users



The Consumer – Attitudes to Buying



Key points

Convenience is a driving factor when buying sun protectors

Figure 20: Attitudes to buying, January 2014

Price is an issue when making the purchase

There are opportunities to increase brand loyalty

The importance of re-purchasing



The Consumer – Attitudes to Sun Protection



Key points

Avoiding the risk of skin cancer is the main reason

Figure 21: Attitudes to sun protection, January 2014

Concern about premature skin aging by sun damage is more evident among middle-aged people

Growing interest for convenient products



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