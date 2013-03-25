Brazil Telecommunications Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- BMI View: Brazil's high mobile penetration rate shows little sign of causing a slowdown in subscriber acquisitions. With MVNOs set to enter the market in 2013 and operators pushing into rural areas, there are pressures on the performances of the operators. BMI notes that the downward forces on ARPU and revenues are increasingly strong as new subscribers will be from lower income strata. Mobile broadband has potential but Brazil's fixed broadband providers have proved resilient and continue to add strong numbers of new subscribers each quarter. Claro's launch of 4G LTE in December 2012 made it the first of the major operators but will help the mobile broadband market to grow, particularly when the rest of the competition joins in.
- M2M connections reached 6.7mn in Q412, highlighting the growth in operator revenues from alternative sources. This is just a fraction of the consumer market, which reached 260.9mn connections in December 2012.
- 3G subscriptions accounted for just under a fifth of the market's total in Q412, with the rate of growth slowing notably in 2012.
- Pay-TV subscriptions continue to expand as America Movil merged its Embratel and Net Servicos operations with mobile unit Claro.
- Alternative services to traditional voice and data are increasingly on operators' radars. Claro and Bradesco announced a joint venture to promote a prepaid debit card that is controlled on mobile handsets. BMI sees great potential for mobile banking services in Brazil as there is a large proportion of the population that has not access to traditional banking services.
- Anatel revokes Unicel's licence and rejects the sale to NII Holdings, on the basis of a local ruling that does not allow operators to hold two licences for the same municipality.
- The potential acquisition of GVT by a larger firm moves forward, with four separate bids issued for the operator.
- Claro launched LTE in December 2012 and other operators are gearing up for their initial LTE launches. Vivo and Oi announced plans to begin offering services in the country's largest and wealthiest cities, with Vivo scheduled for an April 2013 release. Operators are keen to have coverage in cities that will be hosting major sporting events in 2014 and 2016 as well as capture the growing interest in high speed mobile broadband.
