"Brazil - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: The Latin American Giant" Published

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, this report provides robust projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of local HNWIs and UHNWIs. The report then couches these findings in an analysis of the local Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. As of 2011, there are just over 194,000 HNWIs in Brazil, with a combined wealth of US$951 trillion, accounting for roughly 29% of Brazil's total wealth (US$3.3 trillion).
- In 2011, real estate is the largest asset class for HNWIs in Brazil (37.4% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (18.4%), cash (13.5%). business interests (12.7%) fixed income (12.4%) and alternatives (5.6%).
- In 2011, HNWIs in Brazil hold 22.1% (US$210 billion) of their wealth outside of Brazil. This is below the global average of approximately 30%.
- The global private banking industry is estimated to have assets under management of just over US$16.5 trillion. The Brazilian wealth management sector accounts for US$250 billion of this, making it the largest Latin America country by AuM.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Brazilian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- City and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Brazil
- Largest private banks in Brazil by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brasil, Banco Itau (merged with Unibanco), Banco Safra, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, GPS (owned by Julius Baer), Hedging Grifo (owned by Credit Suisse), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander, UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Haliwell Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, Pictet, RBC, Bawm Investments, Engenheiros Financeiros & Consultores, Global Portfolio Strategies, Green Capital, Karpos Invesment, Perin & Dallazem, Serficom Family Office, Space Family Office, Werner & Associados
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in the Latin America Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Switzerland - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: Opportunities for Wealth Sector Professionals
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Latin America
- The Future of Construction in Latin America to 2015: Industry Growth Driven by 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics
- Whiskey in Asia-Pacific to 2016: Market Guide
- Whiskey in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Still Wine in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- The Future of the Bakery and Cereals Market in India, to 2016
- The Future of the Bakery and Cereals Market in Brazil, to 2016
- The Future of the Bakery and Cereals Market in China, to 2016