"Brazil Tourism Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Tourism Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The Brazil Tourism Report examines the significant long-term potential being offered by the local tourism industry, but flags short-term concerns about the lack of adequate airport infrastructure posing a challenge to the future development of air travel within the country.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by some of the leading players in the Brazilian tourism sector (airlines and hotel chains), as they seek to maximise the tremendous growth opportunities being offered by the local market at the present time. The government is also taking steps to increase the amount of foreign investment in the tourism sector, with the Secretary of Tourism Development Programmes, Fabio Mota, travelling to the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference 2012, held in Dubai in April-May, to boost foreign investor interest in Brazil.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
With Brazil hosting the football World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic Games being held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, BMI believes tourist arrivals will continue to grow strongly in the years ahead. Looking at preliminary indications for the current year, international disembarkations - which are released monthly by the Ministry of Tourism and serve as a proxy for tourist arrivals in the absence of this data being released by the ministry - show an increase of 4.95% year-on-year (y-o-y) over the first five months of 2012, to 3,890,492. Domestic disembarkations are also on an upward trajectory, rising by 6.62% y-o-y over January-May to 34,013,697.
The disembarkation data from the Ministry of Tourism covers all arrivals, including business, leisure and people visiting family and friends. However, whatever the purpose of travel, the data shows the overall trend in tourism remains positive in mid-2012, which will benefit airlines and hotels operating in Brazil.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- BMI believes the May announcement of a further US$3bn investment in tourism-related infrastructure by the Ministry of Tourism is very positive. This continued commitment to improving Brazil's tourism offering by the government should do much to bolster visitor numbers in the years ahead.
- This quarter, BMI has included a new company profile on Latam Airlines, including SWOT analysis, which can be found in the Company Profiles chapter of the report.
- BMI has slightly reduced its forecast for 2012 tourist arrivals, down to 8.0% growth from 9.3%, given the relatively slow start to the year. Over 2012-2016, we forecast a 40% increase in tourist arrivals to 8.26mn people.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Chile Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Croatia Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Tourism Report Q4 2012
- United Kingdom Tourism Report Q4 2012
- India Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Japan Tourism Report Q4 2012
- Japan Tourism Report Q4 2012
- China Tourism Report Q4 2012