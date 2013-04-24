Brazilian Entertainment Group Morena Flor Performs at the 43rd Annual Houston International Festival

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Morena Flor is a multi-talented dance group that specializes in Samba, Samba Axe, Lambada, Forro, and Afro Brazilian dance. Within a year Morena Flor has become Houston’s premier Brazilian entertainment group led by Candice Poderosa and Flavinha. The group displays elegance and enthusiasm in their performances along with their florid costumes. Coming off of opening weekend for the Houston International Festival has climaxed them among the Brazilian community and beyond; “we’ve worked very hard over the past few months to showcase different styles of Brazilian dance. Brazil is more than samba and we wanted our audiences to experience what Brazil has to offer.” Morena Flor will perform the last Sunday at 1:15 of the festivities rounding it up with photo shoots and guest appearances.



About Morena Flor

The group formed together in late 2011 and is led by Poderosa and Flavinha, followed by Glamourosa, Gigi Loirao, and Fortaleza. Collectively the group has over ten years of experience with various dance styles. Based out of Houston, Texas the group performs throughout the state and offers dance classes for children and adults.



About Houston International Festival

The Houston International Festival is produced by a 501c (3) non-profit organization, the Houston Festival Foundation, Inc. This year the city of Houston celebrated its 43rd Houston International Festival (HIF) highlighting the culture of Brazil from art, music, activities, and cuisine. Each April the city expects over 200,000 in attendance to celebrate a new country. Morena Flor performed opening weekend among an all-star lineup from Carnaval Parades, Capoiera Luanda, Carnaval Brasileiro, and headliners Diogo Nogueira and Bootsy Collins. For more information on the annual festival visit http://www.ifest.org



Morena Flor is available for interviews and bookings. For more information please visit http://www.sambahouston.com and http://www.facebook.com/morenaflor.



(Please notify me if you publish any of the following content, or any request for interviews, and performances.)



Contact:

Michelle Ngome

http://www.michellengome.com

msngome@michellengome.com

713.298.5851