"Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Brazil to 2016" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Brazil to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Brazilian Foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Brazil's business environment and landscape.
"Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian Foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The steady growth in GDP and increased disposable income were some of the major growth factors of the foodservice industry in the country. Brazil is one of the fastest growing economies of the past five years. Strong macroeconomic growth is expected to support the industry going forward, with a further increase in exports, investment in industrial sectors, and higher domestic consumption. The growth prospect for the industry in the forecast period remains promising.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
During the review period, increased tourism inflows into the country, high per-capita incomes, an increasing awareness of nutritious food, and changing demographics supported growth in the foodservice market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian Foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Brazil.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Brazilian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Habib's, Brazil Fast Food Corp, Giraffas Administradora De Franquias Ltda, International Meal Company Holdings, S.A, Spoleto Internacional, Bistrot Mosaico, Black Coffee, Congonhas Grill Restaurant, Frango Assado, Frontier Beer.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Turkish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Turkey to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- Indian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016
- Mexican Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Mexico to 2016
- Portuguese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Portugal to 2016
- Indonesian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Indonesia to 2016