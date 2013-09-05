Brazilian Startup Lotebox to Launch at TechCrunch Disrupt

Maceio-AL, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The Brazilian startup Lotebox is ready to dock in the U.S. and make its official launch at Startup Alley on TechCrunch Disrupt, event that will be held from 9th to 11th September in San Francisco. The startup works as an online platform that connects businesses with cargo agents, carriers, brokers, and other businesses that have similar transportation needs. "Startup Alley besides being an excellent platform for early stage companies to obtain recognition for their talent and technology, is also an important showcase for Brazilian projects that will also be with us at the event and it motivates us to best represent our country" says Tony Celestino, Lotebox cofounder. "The main goal of our company during the TechCrunch Disrupt is to present our technology and opportunity to investors and other entrepreneurs".



Every year companies around the world spend about eight trillion dollars in logistics costs.



In 2012 , the market for third party logistics had a revenue of 600 billion dollars worldwide and is being treated by some countries as an important sector of the economy, a fact that can be proven by the words of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Robert Brady: " There can be no doubt that the transportation sector is the most critical sector of our economy" and thinking about this scenario is that Lotebox is assisting companies in reducing costs and increasing efficiency by helping them better manage their inventory.



Lotebox helps customers to connect with other business to share containers and consolidate their cargos in a faster, smarter and more efficiente way, reducing freight costs by 80 percent, while decreasing the cycle time of transportation, which are key to having a successful business. As Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital in Silicon Valley, commented on the example of Wal Mart: "The leading retailer in the real world today, Wal-Mart, uses software to power its logistics and distribution capabilities, which it has used to crush its competition".



TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the most anticipated technology conferences of the year. It aims to bring disruption back to San Francisco by revealing new startups with brilliant solutions, besides the participation of influential speakers, guests and much more. In Startup Alley, the startups have the chance to show their talent and technology to the participants, thus beginning their introduction to the market. About 75 startups demonstrate their business during the event. Besides visibility, every day a “Audience Choice Winner” will be selected and awarded a US$50,000 prize.



A little more about Lotebox.com

Lotebox is an online platform that enables cargo agents, carriers, trades and entrepreneurs to consolidate cargos and transport them at low freight prices. The company was founded by Tony Celestino, Rafael Gaia, Luiz Gomes and Eduardo Carvalho.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Tony Celestino

Contact Number: +55 82 9925-4342

Email: info@lotebox.com

Website: http://lotebox.co

Facebook: http://facebook.com/lotebox

Twitter: http://twitter.com/lotebox

AngelList: http://angel.co/lotebox

Av. Fernandes Lima 998, Maceio-AL Brazil