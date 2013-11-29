Brazilian Virgin Hair Company Now Brings Attractive Range of Brazilian Hair Extensions for Sale

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, a well-recognized import and export wholesaler with expertise in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair is now presenting an attractive range of Brazilian hair extensions for sale. The vivid array comprises Brazilian Fusion Extensions with both U-Tip & I-Tip, Brazilian Lace Frontals, Virgin Remy Hair and many more choices. Being fastidious and strict about the quality factor, the company ensures that all its products set new benchmarks with their premium texture, strength and shine.



Brazilian Remy hair extensions of this company are valued for adding natural waviness and for increasing the volume and length without any major glitch. The company has a distinctive position for offering the finest Brazilian hair extensions for wholesale. Its products are not the usual ones that are generally found in most beauty stores but their quality has made them a foremost choice of many celebrities.



Speaking about the quality, a representative stated, “We import and export only hair that is created for colouring and flat ironing due to its genetic factors. This hair is more expensive because of its natural genetic quality, and because it is never chemically treated. Our Brazilian virgin Remy Hair never sheds nor does it tangle. Our hair maintains its natural body and shine, even after being washed.”



There are different types of Brazilian hair extensions techniques but the hair fusion techniques are the recent trends and the best method for getting a natural look and feel. Brazilian Virgin Hair Company's range of Brazilian Fusion Extensions is known for being an excellent option for this kind of fusion extension styling.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, established in 2005 is becoming the global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. They have high integrity and pride themselves in being the leaders in high standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide their clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. The goal of the company is to give clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more details and information over their products, simply log on to: http://www.brzhair.com



Contact Details

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft, St

Los Angeles, CA, 90056

Phone: 877-319-4536