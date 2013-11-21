Brazilian Virgin Hair Company Now Offering Funmi Curl,a Brazilian Remy Hair Extension

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, a renowned wholesaler of RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair, is now offering Funmi Curl, one of the most sought after Brazilian Remy Hair Extensions. Upon the introduction, the company has also announced an attractive 15% discount on the product.



A spokesperson for the Brazilian Virgin Hair Company further elaborates the features of Funmi Curl. He states, “This beautiful curly texture with a hint of body wave is soft to the touch with full body and sheen. It can be worn straight, but will also hold a firm curl or other variation. This hair extension will deliver long lasting quality without shedding or tangling.”



He also guarantees the Funmi Curl to have cuticles that are aligned in the same direction, with which they also remain tangle free. He further ensures customers to offer customers only 11% Virgin and Colorable hair extensions that are also shed-free and possess exceptional shine and luster.



Customers can order the Funmi Curl simply via Brazilian Virgin Hair Company safe and secure online store. The hair extension is available in various colors, sizes and prices. Customers can further choose among machine weft and hand weft Funmi Curl.



In one of its blogs, the Brazilian Virgin Hair Company has also provided few of the Brazilian hair techniques to create Brazilian weaves. The blog also suggests users to always wash the weaves with non-alkaline shampoos to ensure longevity.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

The Brazilian Virgin Hair Company is an import and export wholesaler specializing in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair. Established in 2005, the company has now become a global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. The company is known for its high integrity and standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide the clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. Their goal is to give their clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more information, please visit http://www.brzhair.com



Contact Details:



Address: Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, 6029 s. Croft, St Los Angeles, CA, 90056 | Phone: 877 319 4536