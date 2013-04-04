Brazilian Virgin Hair Company Offering 15% off on Its Brazilian Hair Weave Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, world’s leading hair extension supplier, is now offering a decent 15% discount on its Brazilian Hair Weave collection, including the extremely beautiful Funmi Hair Weave.



A spokesperson from the company elaborates the features of this original Funmi hair weave by stating, “Our Funmi Hair Weave beautiful features curly textures and soft to touch body wave with full body and sheen. It can be worn straight, but will also hold a firm curl or other variation. This hair extension will deliver long lasting quality without shedding or tangling. It is 100% virgin and colorable.



Brazilian Virgin Hair Company assures its customers to providing them with Brazilian hair extensions that are shed and tangle free and offer shine and luster. The company also ensures its customers with pure and original Virgin Remy hair extensions. “We use the highest grade of human hair. Only 1 percent of the hair gathered is used for our Remy hair and only the finest handpicked healthy virgin hair is used”, confirms the spokesperson.



The Funmi Curl Hair Weave is available in various colors and dimensions and can be bought directly via Brazilian Virgin Hair Company official website. Customers can also choose among the type of weft they require on the weave. The company also ensures its customers to deliver the item within 3-4 business days using the reliable shipping services of USPS, FedEx and UPS.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company is an import and export wholesaler specializing in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair. Established in 2005, the company has now become a global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. The company is known for its high integrity and standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide the clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. Their goal is to give their clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more information, http://www.brzhair.com or call 877 319 4536



Address

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft,

St Los Angeles, CA, 90056