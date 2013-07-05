Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc Brings Quality Brazilian Hair Extensions for Customers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair, an acclaimed wholesale importer and exporter of raw virgin Brazilian hair now introduces quality Brazilian hair extensions for customers. These are made from the Brazilian human hair. These extensions are of excellent quality and full of lushness. This company personally selects each individual batch of Remy hair to bring best and reliable products.



Businesswoman to the Hollywood stars, whoever wants long-lasting gorgeous Human hair, Virgin Brazilian Remy is a solution. Brazilian hair naturally matches every type of hair whether it’s Caucasian, African or American. They stock most natural looking hair for Brazilian hair weave and extensions which are long lasting. The company commits upon the quality and genuineness of the hair used in their products.



The Brazilian virgin hair utilizes most luxuriant, soft, long lasting and extremely beautiful human hairs. The company offers best wefts among the industry which are sewn tightly to prevent shedding. The virgin Remy hair has all its cuticles intact and is unidirectional, so as to prevent tangling. The hair is perfect for sew-in weaves.



Roger Hollins, a representative while elaborating usage of true Brazilian human hair stated, “A lot of companies claiming to provide Brazilian hair actually supply Asian and Indian hair that has been processed in Brazil. But at our site, you get what you see – Hair extracted from local Brazilian and other South American villages. We guarantee its authenticity and virginity – it is truly Brazilian hair, and has never been treated or sprayed with additives (like silicon) to give it body or shine.”



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company is an import and export wholesaler specializing in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair. Established in 2005, the company has now become a global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. The company is known for its high integrity and standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide the clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. Their goal is to give their clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more information, http://www.brzhair.com or call 877 319 4536



Contact:

Contact Person: Roger Hollins

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft,

St Los Angeles, CA, 90056