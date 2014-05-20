Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. now announces fresh arrival of Brazilian hair extensions. The company specializes in human hair and now they are offering the finest collection of Brazilian hair extensions. Now getting the dream hairstyle is really no more a dream. Customers can get a wide collection of such hair extensions to accomplish their dream hair style. The wide arrays of Brazilian hair extensions include U-Tip and I-Tip, Brazilian Lace Frontals and the list goes on.



One of the representatives from the company states, “When you want to buy Brazilian Remy Hair Extensions, takes a look at our range – we sell Brazilian Remy Hair Extensions extracted from human donors of Brazilian origin. They are harvested with all their cuticles unharmed and uniformly pointed in one direction. This imparts uniformity and longevity to the hair extensions. We also sell Virgin Indian Hair Extensions sourced from the temples of India.”



Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. sells authentic and unprocessed Brazilian hair. They sell these hair in their natural organic state and never bleach or wash hair with acids or any other chemicals as other companies do. With this company, one will get original and natural hair weaves and other hair products as well.



Being a high end wholesale Brazilian hair extensions company, Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. has wide arrays of hair extensions to suit clients’ needs. In fact, this company is a one stop solution for hair extensions.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company, established in 2005 is becoming the global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. They have high integrity and pride themselves in being the leaders in high standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide their clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. The goal of the company is to give clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more details and information over their products, clients can simply visit: http://www.brzhair.com



Contact Details

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft, St

Los Angeles, CA, 90056

Phone: 877-319-4536