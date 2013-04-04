Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. Now Providing Diverse Range of Indian Hair Extensions

St Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc., one of the most renowned RAW virgin Brazilian hair importers and exporters, has set new standards in the human hair extensions market. The online store is now providing its customers with the ease of access to browse through different styles and pattern of Indian hair extensions.



Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. is providing a diverse range of Indian hair extensions also. This includes the most compelling and attractive virgin hair extensions like Indian Body Wave, Curly, Deep Wave, and Straight extension.



The company provides various options to customers to choose from like virgin hair extensions, Indian hair extensions; human hair weaves to name a few. Aiming to provide the best of Brazilian hair techniques to customers worldwide, the organization has carved a niche for its fine range of hair extensions.



Along with an extensive range of Indian Remy hair weaves, Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. also provides its customers with the eye-catching collection of original and authentic Brazilian Remy hair extension. The collection includes the lovely styles like 3pc Bundles, Body Wave, Curl Wave, Deep Curl, Deep Wave, etc. amongst others.



Furthermore, the online virgin hair store also ensures its customers the lowest prices on all of its hair extensions. Customers can easily order their favorite hair extension via Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. safe and secure online transaction process. The store also offers its customers with free express shipping facility.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company is an import and export wholesaler specializing in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair. Established in 2005, the company has now become a global leader in the Virgin Hair industry. The company is known for its high integrity and standards of quality and customer service, down to the packaging. Their mission is to provide the clients with the best natural and virgin hair that can be found. Their goal is to give their clients a hair weaving experience they will never forget.



For more information, http://www.brzhair.com or call 877 319 4536



Address

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft,

St Los Angeles, CA, 90056