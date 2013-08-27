Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. offers Brazilian hair extensions for a shiny and sleek hairstyle and a quick way to add more length and volume to hair. They offer the most affordable and accessible human hair extensions options for women looking to change their looks for an evening or an entire season. Their Brazilian hair weave extensions require less maintenance and the hair can be washed and styled like one’s own hair.



Brazilian virgin hair extensions at Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc. last longer and are one of the most practiced techniques for extensions by women around the world. Their Brazilian hair technique is an almost weightless application and also minimizes shedding.



Their spokesperson stated while talking about their offerings, “We give a 100 % guarantee of the authenticity of our products. We procure all our BHC hair from countries like Brazil and India and these are donated by genuine donors. We vouch for the quality of our products as the hair that we sell is 100% natural. We keep the cuticle of the hair intact and see to it that it all runs in the same direction which helps in preventing shedding of hair, tangling and matting. The hair we obtain is from single source genuine donors.”



Brazilian Remy Hair Extension is one versatile option as it allows a range of hairstyles like a ponytail, loose curls, pinning on the side or wrapping up. It minimizes damage and offers a long-lasting hair style of user’s choice.



About Brazilian Virgin Hair Inc.

The Brazilian Virgin Hair Company established in 2005 is a leading import and export wholesaler specializing in RAW Virgin Brazilian Hair. They provide hair that is not found in most beauty supply stores and are highly sought after by people in the entertainment industry such as Beyonce and Cierra. They import and export only hair that is created for coloring and flat ironing due to its genetic factors. This hair is more expensive because of this natural genetic quality, and because it is never chemically treated. Their Brazilian virgin Remy Hair never shed nor does it tangle. Their hair maintains its natural body and shine, even after being washed.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.brzhair.com



Contact Address:

Brazilian Virgin Hair Company

6029 s. Croft, St

Los Angeles, Ca, 90056

Phone: 877-319-4536