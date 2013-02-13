Brazilian Wood Depot Provides the Best Ipe Decking

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Brazilian Wood Depot, a direct importer of Brazilian hardwoods for use in home decking, siding and other projects, provides the best ipe decking available on the market today, along with the experience and knowledge required to provide excellent design and planning services, tips and assistance.



Ipe decking is one of the hardest woods in the world, and it's a versatile, attractive solution for any outdoor deck. It's so durable that it even has a class A fire rating, the same as concrete. An Ipe deck will literally last for a lifetime, or about the time that standard pressure-treated pine decks would have been replaced four times.



Some homeowners may be scared off that such a high quality and beautiful wood would be prohibitively expensive. However, with careful planning and designing, homeowners looking at a new deck installation can quickly save as much as 20% on the price of their lumber without sacrificing any quality.



Brazilian Wood Depot has learned how to truly maximize the benefits of hardwood ipe lumber to provide these savings. For instance, the ends of ipe decking boards will not rot the way that pressure-treated decks do. This opens up a whole new world of attractive, unique and money-saving designs.



Now, short boards can be used and incorporated into the design itself, and since shorter boards are more prevalent, they are much more affordable. Doorways and entrances can be accented, innovative styles can be created, eased ends and eased edges can be utilized, and much more.



In addition to ipe decking, Brazilian Wood Depot also provides tigerwood, garapa, cumaru rosa, massaranduba, jatoba and purple heart decking. These will vary based upon color and other specifications, but what remains is the quality and commitment to the environment which Brazilian Wood Depot always puts first.



All of their wood is RealWood™ Certified, ensuring that all of the lumber imported and sold is logged according to the principles of responsible and sustainable forestry.



