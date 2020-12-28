BRC Construction, Family-Owned & Operated General Contractor

Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- BRC Construction offers a unique, high quality, detailed and personalised service with a friendly approach. The exceptional builders created the business model to support each client's needs by offering easy to follow, straight forward solutions for Interior Design, Detailed Specification and Construction Project Management requirements for any renovation or new build project. The BRC Construction Company is a construction and home renovation company servicing the residential and commercial market from bathroom and kitchen renovations to full home renovations. They are registered builders, insured and provide a ten year builders warranty. Where other companies put forward similar services, the BRC company understands your goals, and they are aware of which type of job you are looking for. What's more than a handwritten contract that includes- total cost, contractor's license number, project description and how to manage extra costs? They allow the customers to be in the contract to build a space for trust. The company enables the work crew to set up a weekly face-to-face update from the client and ensure that the buyers get a 100% outcome of their payment. There is a considerable option to choose your requirements according to your price and also be sure of a 100% outcome. "We hired BRC construction to build a second-story addition in our ranch style home in the memorial area. We were very pleased with the quality of work and communication from Ryan and his staff throughout the process. I would highly recommend BRC construction. The detail was amazing", says Dr. Laving Bauch, a happy customer.



With a budget-friendly kit, BRC build.com comes with a long list of advantages. Having a 100 percent challenge and strong proficiency, they offer to work for you. In the Houston, Cypress, Memorial City and Bunker Hill and Woodlands, TX areas they have an experienced team for custom home additions, whether it is master suite addition, second story addition, Kitchen Addition, Family Room Addition or adding a garage to an existing home. The company works almost exclusively with hospitality to understand and cater to clients' unique requirements. Knowing that each business owner is different, and has unique requirements, they work together to ultimately achieve precisely what each business owner is looking for. "We hired BRC construction to do a garage apartment addition in Bunker Hill village. The process was so easy and turned the key. They have a very trustworthy and honest staff that communicates well, especially since we were at work during most of the construction process. I have recommended them to all my friends and family", says another satisfied client Philip Beauty.



To know more about BRC visit https://www.brc-construction.com/.



About BRC Construction

BRC Construction is a professional Home Addition and Remodeling company based in Houston, Texas. Clients' satisfaction is their priority, and always pleased to offer a free consultation whether it is for custom house construction, remodelling home or home additions in Houston and surrounding areas including Cypress, Woodlands TX, Memorial City or Bunker Hill Village.



Media Contact

BRC Construction

Address- 18127 Quarry Vale, Drive Cypress, TX 77429

Phone- 281-407-4486

Email- info@brc-construction.com

Website: https://www.brc-construction.com