BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at BRC Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BRC Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Salt Lake City CA based BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. BRC Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $163.9 million in 2020 to $233.1 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $4.32 million in 2020 turned into a Net Loss of $13.84 million in 2021.



Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) declined from $34.00 per share on April 12, 2022, to as low as $7.54 per share on June 13, 2022.



