Bread & Bread Products in Italy - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Mintel, "Bread & Bread products in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Bread & Bread products in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged white and non-white bread, savoury specialty breads and savoury pastries & pies. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Bread & Bread products in Italy is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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