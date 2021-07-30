Bread Improvers Market Is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- The global bread improvers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. The rising consumption of bread and bread products has led to the growth of the market. Also, the increasing awareness about health and food safety is fueling the demand for whole wheat and multigrain breads, which is helping market growth. Bakery manufacturers are innovating their products to meet the changing functional requirements of the consumers. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market.



By ingredient, the emulsifiers segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period



The emulsifiers segment, by ingredient, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Emulsifiers are used in the manufacturing of bakery products to reduce the fat content in baked goods. Some of the emulsifiers used in the production of bread improvers are DATEM, diglycerides, lecithin, and monoglycerides. Emulsifiers are easily available at lower costs. Also, emulsifiers, such as lecithin, are being used for the manufacturing of clean-label products, which substantiates the increased dominance of the emulsifiers segment.



By application, the bread segment accounted for the largest market size in the bread improvers market during the forecast period



The demand for bread improvers is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for different forms of bread. Bread is a prominent food globally, and in many regions, its market has matured. Manufacturers are coming up with fortified and flavored breads for these matured markets. In addition, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are witnessing a rise in demand for on-the-go breakfast products, which is also driving the market of bread. This is ultimately contributing to the growth of the market.



Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share in the bread improvers market. Snacking trends are witnessed in developed regions, such as Europe, where bread, in the form of sandwiches, burgers, and buns, is consumed. Countries, such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany, have been the major contributors to this market due to the higher consumption of bread products. The bakery market is well-established in the European region, as bread forms a part of the daily diet for consumers here. Key manufacturers in this market are focusing on developing innovative products that align with consumer preferences for gluten-free, non-GMO, and low-carb bakery products.



Key players in the market include Lesaffre (France), Puratos Group (Belgium), DuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), and Corbion N.V (Netherlands).



