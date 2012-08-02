Bread Production in the Us - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Flour power: Demand for nutrient-enriched breads will modestly boost revenue
While industry revenue slumped due to low-carbohydrate diets, demand will return over the next five years. With consumers becoming increasingly health conscious, demand for bread products with a healthy food image, such as whole-grain products, will continue to increase. Nevertheless, these same trends will place pressure on bread manufacturers, as they are forced to accelerate innovation to keep up with changing consumer preferences.
The industry manufactures bread and bakery products, such as cakes, muffins, pastries, pies and other similar baked goods. Establishments in this industry include retail and commercial bakeries. Producers sell their products to supermarkets, convenience stores, food-service providers and other specialty retailers, while many bakeries also sell their products directly to the public.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SA
