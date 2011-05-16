Break Into Any Car Regardless of Its Security? 24 Hour Car Locksmith Raises the Eyebrows of the Chicago Community

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2011 -- Omega locksmith, a 24 hour car locksmith service in Chicago, is announcing their recent acceptance into Google places.



Though “Google Places” is free for all local businesses, getting a company indexed is not always as easy as it seems. As illegitimate companies try to get in on the free advertising, Google has had to continually tighten their standards for acceptance. Today, even a company with a great reputation has to jump through complicated hoops to finally get accepted into their listings.



Omega locksmith’s experience with Google Places was no different. But after two years of waiting their patience has finally paid off. Currently they have a Google Places page that boasts over 104 reviews with an average rating of 5 stars from their clients.



Omega Locksmith understands the importance of a strong web presence. Today, as cell phones become more and more sophisticated, people can surf the internet from their phones just as easily as from their home computers. And while most people have their phones with them when they get locked out of their car, being listed in Google Places is absolutely essential for the success of a car locksmith service.



Google Places especially caters to that need. They allow users to find reputable locksmith services within the closest possible proximity of their area, and it allows them to see reviews and services of the company. When someone gets locked out of their car and searches for a locksmith from their cell phone, Omega will be one of the first names they see.



Operating in the heart of Chicago, Omega locksmith has established a reputation as being one of the most reliable services in the Chicago area. They have access to all the latest technologies of car entry and can accommodate laser cut keys, transponder keys, computer chip keys, VATS keys, motorcycle keys, and even high security cars. They are licensed, bonded, and they are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



According to past and present clients, Omega locksmith is a great Chicago locksmith: “I lost my keys and had to get into my car right away. Jose, the owner of Omega, came right away after I called and literally within 10 minutes I was in my car an on my way. Very friendly. Reasonable Cost. I highly recommend them.”



