Break Ups: The Guide for Men and Women on How to Stop Break Ups, Speedy Publishing's New Parenting & Relationships Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Jason Daley comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



"Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups" is a text that delves into the many challenges that a couple can go through in a relationship which can lead to the end of that relationship. In addition to that the author opts to put a positive spin on things and highlight how these negative situations can be converted into positive ones and save the relationship from ending. Numerous persons are struggling every day to keep their relationship going and simply have no idea on how exactly they can get it done. Once they acquire a copy of this text, they will be privy to information that can help them to navigate the turbulent waters of a relationship. The aim is to have the reader learn not only how to communicate with the other person but to keep them happy and interested in fostering an even better relationship as well.



About Jason Daley

Jason Daley has suffered heartbreak and has unwittingly broken some hearts as well as he has gone through his adult life on a quest to find the perfect mate. From his experiences he was able to not only learn valuable lessons but also figure out what not to do if a relationship is to be sustained. From those experiences and with the encouragement of friends, he made the choice to put together a sort of self help text that others could use to figure out what was going wrong in their relationships and to rectify it. The solutions that Jason offers are not hard to follow and seem so simple that many wonder how they could not have figured that out in the first place. His main aim with the text is to provide viable solutions for those who are currently having challenges with their relationships. The greatest benefit is that Jason has had personal experience and uses that to illustrate what was done wrong while providing the right solutions.



Pick up a copy of Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Break-Ups-Mending-Hearted-ebook/dp/B00E3P0MZQ



Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628845983



Read what other people are saying about Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18267346-break-ups



Break Ups: The Guide For Men And Women On How to Stop Break Ups * by Jason Daley

Publication Date: July 5, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628845983

Print ISBN: 9781628842050

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