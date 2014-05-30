Breaker Outlet Introduces Large Breaker Collection

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Overseeing the building or renovation of a property, from the initial blueprint sketches to the finished architectural masterpiece, is a fascinating, rewarding experience, but one that requires absolute precision and tireless work ethic. Shopping for the right materials, although integral to the process, can cause major delays in the project. Breaker Outlet strives to make one part of the building process an easy one, and the California-based business is thrilled to introduce a large breaker collection to make selecting circuit breakers and accessories a stress-free endeavor.



Breaker Outlet’s vast selection is not just limited to new items. Although the electrical powerhouse maintains a massive inventory of the industry’s newest circuit breakers and transformers designed by elite brands like ITE and Federal Pacific, Breaker Outlet also provides a variety of models to outfit older properties. For projects on a budget, Breaker Outlet carries hundreds of discount circuit breakers and accessories. From the Square D breakers seen at www.breakeroutlet.com/circuit_breakers.htm, to the Cutler Hammer breakers found at www.breakeroutlet.com/motor_control.html, Breaker Outlet has the premium brands clients trust at the competitive value they deserve. The easy-to-use online catalogue makes ordering hassle-free, and orders over $500 are eligible for free shipping.



With its truly unbeatable pricing, superior customer service, and large breaker collection, Breaker Outlet makes finding a circuit breaker, as featured at www.breakeroutlet.com , an effortless adventure.



About Breaker Outlet

Based in California, Breaker Outlet is proud to maintain one of the large collections of circuit breakers in the world. With premium brands, budget-friendly pricing, and client-centered customer care, Breaker Outlet is the online source that clients trust.



Al Carlon

Breaker Outlet

1901 E. Lambert Ave Suite #100F

La Habra, California 90631

(800) 321-8998

sales@breakeroutlet.com

http://www.breakeroutlet.com