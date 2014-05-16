Breaker Outlet Introduces Service to Puerto Rico

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Up until the mid-20th century, fuse boxes were used to prevent an overload of electricity but were often cumbersome to switch out. The invention of the circuit breaker in the 1960s began a new era of resettable electrical systems. When a circuit breaker detects a problem in the electrical system, it triggers a switch to close off that circuit, but unlike the fuse system, clients can simply flip the switch back on to reset the system. Breaker Outlet, headquartered in California, has long been the United State’s trusted source for circuit breakers and accessories, and the company is thrilled to introduce its services to Puerto Rico.



With an extensive line of circuit breakers that meet any electrical requirement for any type of building, Breaker Outlet is proud to unveil a specialty plan designed just for Puerto Rico in mind. Breaker Outlet brings Puerto Rico clients a wide assortment of products, from Square D breakers, like those seen at www.breakeroutlet.com/circuit_breakers.htm, to mounting hardware kits and replacement circuit breakers to boltswitch pullouts. Whether shopping for residential, commercial, or industrial properties, customers can browse Breaker Outlet’s supremely organized online catalog, specializing in premium brand lines like Siemens, General Electric, Allen-Bradley, and Cutler Hammer breakers, featured at www.breakeroutlet.com/motor_control.html



With two American-based warehouses, Breaker Outlet has the resources, hassle-free ordering, and superior customer service to satisfy any circuit breaker need. For the very best in circuit breaker products, visit www.breakeroutlet.com



About Breaker Outlet

Based in California, Breaker Outlet is the leading source for circuit breakers, accessories, mounting hardware kits, panelboards, and more. Breaker Outlet’s impeccable customer service, variety of premium brands, and competitive prices make them uniquely outfitted to meet any circuit breaker needs at any budget.



Al Carlon

Breaker Outlet

1901 E. Lambert Ave Suite #100F

La Habra, California 90631

(800) 321-8998

sales@breakeroutlet.com

http://www.breakeroutlet.com