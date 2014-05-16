Breaker Outlet Introduces Square D Breaker Sales

La Habra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Circuit breakers have long been the standard in electrical systems, offering users the convenient, and safe, option of simply flipping a switch to reset a circuit. When outfitting a home, business, or factory with circuit breakers, though, there are many brands from which to choose. Selecting the best option can be difficult for even the most electrical-savvy developer. Breaker Outlet is proud to carry a variety of exclusive circuit breaker brands so that clients can select the ideal option, and the circuit breaker experts are thrilled to introduce Square D to this premium line of quality brand names.



California-based Breaker Outlet is thrilled to add Square D to its already elite family of brands, including General Electric, Siemens, and Cutler Hammer breakers, featured at http://www.breakeroutlet.com/motor_control.html . With two massive warehouses, the electrical experts can maintain a vast inventory of circuit breaker products and accessories, from boltswitch pullouts to panelboards, and from mounting hardware kits to their new line of Square D breakers, viewable at http://www.breakeroutlet.com/circuit_breakers.htm , and Breaker Outlet can supply circuit breakers for any type of building, from residential homes to commercial properties to industrial facilities.



For the highest quality circuit breaker, like those seen at http://www.breakeroutlet.com/ , take advantage of Breaker Outlet’s professional team of experts, easy navigable online catalog, and unbeatable selection of premium brands, which now, includes Square D.

Breaker Outlet



About Breaker Outlet

Breaker Outlet is the preeminent marketplace for circuit breakers and their accessories, including mounting hardware kits, panelboards, and boltswitch pullouts. With two warehouses in California, Breaker Outlet has the premium selection, superior customer care, and unbeatable pricing to serve any client and any budget.



Al Carlon

1901 E.Lambert Ave Suite #100F

La Habra, California 90631

(800) 321-8998

sales@breakeroutlet.com

http://www.breakeroutlet.com/