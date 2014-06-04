Prosthetic service company in San Jose begins local online marketing campaign

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Breakey Prosthetics, a company specializing in prosthetic and artificial limbs located in San Jose, CA, has formed an online marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Breakey Prosthetics is seeking to strengthen its search engine visibility through Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in building its brand and service offerings across several key websites, while also streamlining its social presence, company information, online reviews and more. Breakey Prosthetics will benefit from a brand new website, featuring seamless navigation and a continuously updated blog, which will serve as a knowledge base for visitors to the site.



In optimizing itself for online exposure and visibility, Breakey Prosthetics is seeking to gain local attention within its service area, appealing to potential patients who may be searching for information regarding prosthetic products, mechanical limbs and amputee rehabilitation services.



“We do all that we can for our people seeking artificial limbs in San Jose. Expanding our visibility online is just one more thing we can do for them, making it easier for amputees to find us and get the services that they need,” said Mike Gidding, Owner of Breakey Prosthetics. “With BizIQ’s help, we’re looking to bring a higher quality of life to more people in our area.”



Since 1978, Breakey Prosthetics has specialized in giving personalized care and service to those people recovering from amputations. The company provides extensive rehabilitation services, coupled with personal, specialized care to help recovering patients better adapt to their new prosthetic. An American Board Certified Facility, Breakey Prosthetics is also a member of the California Orthotic Prosthetic Association.



Using state of the art technology, Breakey Prosthetics offers a wide array of artificial limb options to best suit any amputee. Utilizing only the best brands, including Otto Bock, Osu and College Park Industries, the company is able to provide custom inserts, artificial limbs and prosthetic socks that are unique to the individual who will be utilizing them.



To learn more about Breakey Prosthetics, the company’s services or its custom products, please visit its website at http://www.breakeyprosthetics.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.