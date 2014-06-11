Breakfast Cereal Ingredients Market Worth $755.4 Million by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The report “Cereal Ingredients Market By Type - (Wheat, Rice, Oat, Corn, Barley), Application (Hot Breakfast Cereal, Cold Breakfast Cereal), & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the breakfast cereal ingredient market with a perusal of the global market size in terms of value ($million) and volume (MT). It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for this market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market segment includes breakfast cereal ingredients by type, by application, and by geography.



Browse 142 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 232 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cereal Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”

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Breakfast cereal ingredients are a growing market in the food ingredient sector. There is an increasing trend towards the consumption of processed food products in developing countries, which further signifies the increasing use of breakfast cereal ingredient. Health issues with regards to food habits have changed. People are opting for nutritive food items. Hence, the consumption of breakfast cereals has increased in the market.



The breakfast cereal ingredient market size forecast in terms of value by type includes wheat, rice, oat, corn, and barley, based on significant regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).



In 2013, North America dominated the breakfast cereal ingredient market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for natural, nutritive foods and safety concerns with respect to processed products drives the market. The breakfast cereal ingredient market is estimated to reach $755.4 million by 2019.



The increase in population has a tremendous impact on the global food supply. The question of food nutrition quality has received widespread attention. Different governments and private industries have come a long way to achieve high standards for pure and nutritive food. The consumer demands placed on technology have resulted in the development of different types of breakfast cereal ingredients that are tasty, appetizing, and economical foods.



In this report, the breakfast cereal ingredient market is divided into four geographical segments-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The North American region constitutes the largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific, with the U.S. dominating the North American breakfast cereal ingredient market. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market.



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