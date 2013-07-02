"Breakfast Cereals: Global Industry Guide" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Breakfast Cereals: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Global Breakfast Cereals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global breakfast cereals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key breakfast cereals market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global breakfast cereals market had total revenues of $30,321.9 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2007 and 2011.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2.8% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 4,362.6 million kg in 2011.
The performance of the market is forecast to follow the similar pattern with an anticipated CARC of 4.1% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $37,101.3 million by the end of 2016.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global breakfast cereals market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global breakfast cereals market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global breakfast cereals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global breakfast cereals market?
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