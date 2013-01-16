Breakfast Cereals in Finland - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Breakfast Cereals in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Breakfast cereals is set to record a marginal decline in retail volume sales in 2012, while retail value sales are set to increase by 2%. Value sales of breakfast cereals also increased by 2% during 2011 as some Finnish consumers traded up to premium breakfast cereals with health and wellness positioning, with organic breakfast cereals breakfast cereals with high rye content experiencing much higher demand.
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
