Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- In 2013, breakfast cereals remained a fairly small category of bakery in Iran, having only had effective presence during the review period. Awareness of these products improved continuously over the review period and the introduction of new products, especially imported brands, gave consumers a chance to try breakfast cereals. However, 2013 was a turning point for breakfast cereals as a sudden change in government policy in Iran resulted in a ban on imported products.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive environment in breakfast cereals totally changed in 2013. Due to the complete ban on imported products, many small domestic manufacturers started to expand their activity. Among them was Tak Makaron Co which became the leading player accounting for a retail value share of 22%. The company, which is a leading player in pasta, attempted to fill in the gap left by multinational brands with widespread advertisements especially on advertising boards in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Breakfast cereals is expected to maintain its rapid growth over the forecast period due to its low sales base. The predominantly healthy nature of these products is expected to encourage more Iranian consumers to eat breakfast and this will also act as a driver of growth. Furthermore, the rapid rate of modernisation among young Iranian consumers is expected to make them more eager to experience western lifestyles and thus to break their traditional breakfast habits and to shift to breakfast cereals.
