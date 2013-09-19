New Food market report from Mintel: "Breakfast Cereals in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Breakfast Cereals in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers RTE (cold) adult and children's cereals and hot breakfast cereals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Breakfast Cereals in South Africa is given in ZAR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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