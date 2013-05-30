Breakfast Cereals in Taiwan - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Breakfast Cereals in Taiwan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Breakfast cereals recorded stable growth during 2012, and is expected to post a 4% in current value. The 2012 growth was similar but slightly slower than the CAGR registered over the review period. A large number of elders purchase hot cereals for health. The increase in the number of elders and the appeal to products containing oats boosted breakfast cereals sales in Taiwan during 2012. Moreover, multigrain cereals are increasingly known by local consumers to be beneficial for health, so...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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