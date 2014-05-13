Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Breakfast Cereals in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- In 2013, consumer awareness regarding the benefits of healthier food options and an increase in on-the-go consumption were the main factors impacting demand for breakfast cereals. This was manifested by an increase in demand for health and wellness (HW) breakfast cereals and options that favour on-the-go consumption.
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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