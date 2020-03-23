Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The demand for low-calorie breakfast and convenient breakfast option is propelling the growth for breakfast says fortune Business Insights in a report titled "Breakfast Cereals Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Hot Cereal, RTE (ready-to-eat) Cereals), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Retailers), And Geography Forecast till 2026". Increasing production of breakfast cereal with healthy and exotic ingredients is fostering the growth of the global cereal market.



Some of the leading players operating in the global market includes



- Kellogg Company

- Nestle

- PepsiCo

- Bagrrys India Limited

- Marico Limited

- Attune Foods, LLC

- B&G Foods

- Tree House Foods

- General Mills



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to fuel Demand for The Global Market



Breakfast cereals are mainly breakfast foods which comprise of cereals grains and ingredient such as wheat, barley, oats, millets, and others. The cereal products were earlier limited to only western countries but now the cereals breakfast market is witnessing high growth in other regions too, owing to the rising number of diet or health-conscious consumers around the globe. Rising incidences of chronic diseases are projected to fuel demand for low-calorie and healthy breakfast options, which in turn is predicted to boost the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period.



Increasing product launches by leading companies comprising of healthy and exotic ingredients such as oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds are propelling the growth for the global breakfast cereals market in the forthcoming year. In addition, increasing demand for breakfast cereals in the production of infant food is predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the breakfast cereals market. Nevertheless, problems faced by manufacturers in sourcing or procurement of raw materials for breakfast cereal along with high procurement prices are likely to hamper the growth of breakfast cereals market during the forecast period.



Further, the rising demand for gluten-free products along with growing commodity prices is further expected to obstruct the growth of the breakfast cereals market.



Major Segments:



By Product Type



Hot Cereal

RTE (ready-to-eat) Cereals

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Retailers

Others

By Geography



Nestle unveils NESPLUS



Nestle India launched NESPLUS, a variety of healthy and nutritious breakfast cereals with a unique combination of whole grain and multigrain. The breakfast comes in four multigrain variants, Choco- Burst Fillows, Kokos, Nutty Honey Granola and Strawberry-Burst Fillows. The new rage of NESPLUS is predicted to fuel demand among health-conscious consumers, owing to the presence of Calcium, Vitamin D, Iron, B-Vitamins, Fiber and Folic Acid in the wholegrain breakfast cereals.



Various key companies are teaming up to launch new products. For instance, in 2019, two prominent brands of the United States, Post Consumer Brands and Hostess Brands, teamed up to offer Hostess Honey Bun and Hostess Donettes in tiny and sweet breakfast cereal forms. The launch of a variety of healthy breakfast cereals by companies is propelling the growth for the global breakfast cereals market.



North America to Dominate the Global Market



Geographically, the global breakfast cereals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to lead the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period, owing to rising health concerns in American population which is resulting in a major shift in diet preferences and hence increasing the acceptance of healthy foods. Rising demand for low-calorie or low-fat diet due to rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes across North American countries is further projected to boost the breakfast cereal market in the region.



The breakfast cereal market in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at a significant rate, owing to the rapidly growing population in the region along with increasing adoption of western lifestyle by the Asian population. Widespread of the promotional strategy adopted by breakfast cereal manufacturers and distributors across Asia Pacific is further predicted to propel growth for the breakfast cereals market in the forthcoming year.



