Breaking Banks on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel Gets Recognized by Empire Startups

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced today that the show "Breaking Banks" has been recognized by Empire Startups. This show officially made their top ten list in all financial technology podcasts. Breaking Banks, with host Brett King airs live Thursdays at Noon Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2193/breaking-banks-fintech. To access the Empire Startups article for the top ten financial technology podcast, visit https://empirestartups.com/top-fintech-podcasts/.



Breaking Banks with Brett King is an informative podcast on technology, customer behavior, and the different changes within banking. Fintech, or financial technologies, have been the topic for the tech industry around the world. This technology has given those who have never had access to a bank account one that they can hold in their own hands. Be sure to tune in to the show to learn more about your bank account and its everchanging features.



About Brett King:

Brett King is a well-known author, futurist, speaker, and founder of a new banking concept called "Moven." King has been acknowledged for his work since the year 2012 when he was voted as American Banker's Innovator of the year. He was also nominated for the Top Ten "coolest brands in banking." King has even spent some of his time sharing his information on CNBC, Bloomberg, BBC, Financial Times, and many more. Some of King's other work can be found through Huffington Post where he keeps an updated blog. Citizens all around the globe view King as a global expert on retail banking innovation today.



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet



Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and



distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create



and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners



worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and



international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet



VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica



App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find



out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.