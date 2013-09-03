Breaking News: Electronic Cigarettes Are Swarming the Market with Enthusiastic Buyers Lining Up for It

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes are making waves in the gadgets market and are popular with gadget freaks as well as cigarette lovers. This new way of smoking is a complete revolutionary idea that makes it very conducive and easy. So what is this new invention? Electronic cigarettes basically produce vapor on heating liquid containing nicotine. Smokers inhale this vapor and enjoy this experience. Gone are the days when one has to deal with ash and combustion odor. Now one can just enjoy ones favorite flavor with a nicotine kick.



How does this great idea work? All it takes is An Ecig kit which includes automatic and manual Ecig battery 10 e-liquid cartridges a USB ecig charger and wall adapter. Now puff on the automatic battery or switch on the manual one and let the battery charge the atomizer which will heat the liquid and produce vapor. This vapor will give the desired kick.



Available in 10 different and exciting flavors, three well known ones are Red which is similar to Marlboro; Sahara, great for Camel smokers and Congress, good for Parliament smokers. Other flavors are Mint-tea, Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Peppermint, Menthol, Cherry and Cola.



Smoking can be an enjoyable act if done in moderation. With Ecigs one doesn’t have to inhale unwanted vapor, one gets the desired output because of its smart mechanism. Passive smokers and onlookers need not suffer because of smoke from tar. It is an odorless way of smoking with smell not lingering on clothes and body. Since it does not have a flame it is very safe and is definitely a healthier way of smoking than the traditional one.



About V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs is one of the most dynamic companies marketing Electronic Cigarettes all over Europe. They cater to their customers with great care and enthusiasm keeping a client centric attitude. This company offers special discounts on packages, proper packing facility and batch report on authenticity of product. Their shipping cost is also minimal.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Maria G. Fernandes

633 Turkey Pen Lane

Montgomery, AL 36104

Website: http://www.reviewbank.com/electronic-cigarettes-reviews/v2-cigs-review/