Breakout Actress, Simenona Martinez, Announces Starring Role in Rob Cohen's 'Alex Cross'.

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Poised to become her big break into Hollywood’s elite, Simenona Martinez is delighted to announce her starring role in Rob Cohen’s upcoming movie, ‘Alex Cross’.



Due for worldwide release on October 19th, Martinez stars alongside Tyler Perry and Matthew Fox in her role of Pop Pop Jones, a young woman in prison. Undergoing a dramatic transformation in order to fit the character’s attributes, Martinez took on Jones’ persona by cutting her hair and changing her eye color.



In fact, while playing a hard-nosed criminal, viewers may find Martinez an unrecognizable world away from her household status as a bubbly Disney Channel personality.



Martinez and her fellow cast will stride the red carpet at the Arclight Theatre in Hollywood, for the premier of Alex Cross on October 15th.



“Simenona is sure to turn heads with her riveting performance and is guaranteed to be the film’s highlight,” said Rose Frohlich, Martinez’s Manager.



He continues, “In fact, the character of Pop Pop plays an integral part in the story, providing important clues that hopefully allow Alex Cross to track down a serial killer who has turned on him. Viewers will grow to love Pop Pop, who eventually displays her empathetic nature and forms an unlikely friendship with Cross himself.”



While a fresh face on the movie screen, Martinez has a proven and well-established background. With a powerful voice and an upcoming album, her fans will get to see a new side to her entertainment arsenal. With a career that initially launched her own show on the Disney Channel, ‘Behind the Ears’, many will recognize Martinez from a series of public service announcements that she wrote and directed.



“Having gained so much, Simenona loves to give back. She is an active supporter of The Lupus Foundation of America, Compassion International, UNICEF and many others,” Frohlich adds.



Having been congratulated by critics for the positive role model she provides young people, Martinez is proof that hard work does pay off.



Alex Cross is due for global release on October 19th. For more information, please visit: http://www.alexcrossmovie.com/



More information on Simenona Martinez can be found on her official website: http://www.simenonamartinez.com/



About Simenona Martinez

Simenona Martinez is a young actress from Los Angeles, California. She is an academic scholar, writer, recording artist and entrepreneur.