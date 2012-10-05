Breakthrough Payday Loan Service

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Launched in early 2012, Paydog offers affordable loan payments to customers on a low cost basis within a 40 day return period.



All incurring costs are completely transparent and Paydog provide a consultancy service which conveniently details the costs and payback times.



Available 24 hours day, Paydog does not utilize a middle man, or ‘broker’, and can deliver cash payments of £800 within one hour of orders while delivering you a hassle free decision in minutes.



About Paydog

Managing Director of Paydog, Alastair McInnes, “Paydog was established to allow customers an alternative to borrowing off banks and building societies, meaning no more queuing in over crowded waiting rooms, organising meetings with bank consultants or waiting weeks for an answer. Just a simple, stress free method of obtaining the cash you need!”



Contact:

Alastair McInnes

info@thepaydaydog.com

http://thepaydaydog.com/