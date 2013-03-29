BreakThru Psychologist Warner Serves as a Certified Pastoral Counselor

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Dr. Quincy L. Warner, renowned psychologist at BreakThru Counseling and Consulting, P.C., has announced her services as a certified pastoral counselor and marriage therapist offering a host of counseling services through her clinic. The psychological clinic, based in Duluth in Georgia, caters to children, adolescents as well as adults with their counseling services that encompass almost all psychological problems such as anxiety, depression, stress management, women’s issues and so on. Dr. Warner also conducts several seminars and presentations and offers consultations to various community, church and corporate audiences.



Dr. Warner helps people identify their psychological problems and identify the root cause and factors that contribute to the problem. The psychologist says, “We, as a team, then, move you toward the renewal and resolution you’re after by combining your knowledge of yourself and your life with my training, experience and expertise. I see it as a privilege to come alongside my clients and assist them toward healing and life fulfillment.”



With 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Warner ‘s areas of interest are stress management, integration of Christian faith with counseling as a certified pastoral counselor, communication, anxiety, depression, self-esteem, relationship issues, women’s issues and parenting. The clinic has helped many couples to find a marriage therapist and get marriage counseling.



Potential clients can avail the services of the clinic by submitting an online ‘Potential Client data Form’ or by downloading the same and then mail or fax it after completing it. For those clients who are uncomfortable with online communication or are doubtful about internet security, the clinic offers them the option of contacting via telephone.



For more information about the counseling services offered by BreakThru Counseling and Consulting, P.C. under the clinical director Dr. Warner, log on to http://www.bthru.com.



About BreakThru Counseling and Consulting, P.C.

BreakThru Counseling and Consulting, P.C. is the psychological counseling clinic under Dr. Quincy L. Warner, licensed psychologist with clinical specialization, based in Duluth in Georgia. She helps people identify their problems as well as recognize the factors that cause them. She offers her expertise in helping them deal with it effectively. Dr. Warner, clinical director of BreakThru has experience of more than 30 years in the field and her counseling services encompass therapy for individuals as well as couples and covers children, adolescents as well as adults. Areas that her services focus on include integration of Christian faith with counseling, stress management, communication, anxiety, parenting, women's issues etc.



Media Contact



6340 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Ste. 200

Duluth, Georgia 30097

Phone:

(678) 775-6704

Website: http://www.bthru.com