Breast Augmentation in Michigan Expert Dr. Brad Bengtson Wins 2012 'Best Domestic Paper in the U.S.'

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Dr. Brad Bengtson, founder of the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, announces the release of his new article addressing the use of MRI technology to image silicone breast implants. The article was written by Breast Augmentation Michigan expert Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Felmont F. Eaves III, MD.



The article is titled "High-Resolution Ultrasound in the Detection of Silicone Gel Breast Implant Shell Failure: Background, In Vitro Studies, and Early Clinical Results" and evaluates the use of high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) instead of the traditional MRI to image silicone breast implants for failure. The Food and Drug Administration currently recommends the MRI to screen for implant failure, although there have been recent studies questioning its accuracy as the best monitoring method.



Dr. Bengtson and Dr. Eaves conclude that HRUS technology does provide excellent visualization of silicone gel implants. The full article is available for review at http://aes.sagepub.com/content/32/2/157.



According to an article on the Breast Lift Michigan specialist Dr. Bengtson's website, "An innovator in the science of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Bengtson has authored landmark textbooks, book chapters, and peer reviewed journal articles, and he lectures regionally, nationally and internationally. He is a patent holder of six medical devices, and a national and international educator and leader in breast aesthetic research, and has received the prestigious Tiffany Award for the Best Annual Research by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2009." In addition, Dr. Bengtson recently won the "Best Domestic Paper in the U.S." from the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.



The award-winning plastic surgeon Michigan office of Dr. Bengtson offers surgical procedures for breast augmentation and enhancement, liposuction and body slimming, facial rejuvenation including facelifts and non-surgical treatments, skin analysis, as well as a men's center. The Bengtson Center's unique and state-of-the-art facilities combine the comforts of home with the tranquility of a medi-spa in a beautiful and private environment. All products and procedures used are the latest technologies available.



About Dr. Brad Bengtson

Dr. Brad Bengtson offers patients natural results that do not appear operated or “over-done.” Dr. Bengtson has been selected as one of the top plastic surgeons in the United States by Best Doctors in America(R), an authoritative listing of the nation’s top physicians in each medical specialty. Dr Bengtson was recently honored to be selected Grand Rapids’ “Best Plastic Surgeon” by Grand Rapids Magazine readers for 2010-2011, 2011-2012 and 2012-2013. For more information, please visit http://www.bengtsoncenter.com/