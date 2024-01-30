The report "Breast Augmentation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $900 million in 2020 and is poised to reach $1,692 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2025. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Growth of the market is driven mainly by the increasing number of breast augmentation surgeries and rising awareness of cosmetic surgeries.



DRIVERS: Increasing number of breast augmentation procedures



According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, globally, 1,862,506 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2018, as compared to 1,677,319 procedures in 2017. This represented a growth of 9.9% during 2017-2018. In the US alone, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), 313,735 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2018 as compared to 300,378 procedures in 2017. This will result in an increasing demand for breast augmentation products.



OPPORTUNITIES: Growing opportunity in emerging markets



Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India present significant opportunities for players in the global market. The demand for breast augmentation in these countries is increasing owing to rapid growth in medical tourism, the growing adult (age 20 and above) population, increasing disposable incomes. According to an ISAPS report, Brazil ranked second in terms of the number of breast augmentation procedures performed in 2018. In 2018, ~14.7% of the breast augmentation procedures were done in Brazil.



CHALLENGES: Social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic surgery



Social stigma is attached to cosmetic treatment in many parts of the world, mainly due to negative perceptions of aesthetic procedures as much as religious or ethical concerns. Although many undergo some form of appearance-altering treatment, very few like to talk about it. The social stigma attached to aesthetic treatments negatively affects the social acceptance of these procedures, thereby hindering the growth of this market to an extent.



Silicone breast implant accounted for the larger share of the breast augmentation market in 2019



Based on the product, the breast augmentation market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. In 2019, the silicone breast implant segment accounted for the larger share of the breast augmentation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures.



By surface, the smooth segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Based on the surface, the breast augmentation market is segmented into smooth and textured surface. The smooth segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures are major driving factors for this market.



Hospitals are the largest end-users of the breast augmentation market



Based on end-users, the breast augmentation market is segmented into hospitals, cosmetology clinics & ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery.



North America dominates the global breast augmentation market



The breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast augmentation market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, and rising awareness of cosmetic procedures.



Key Market



The major players in the breast augmentation market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials (China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. (China).



Recent Developments of Breast Augmentation Industry:



- In 2019, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received FDA approval for the company's textured breast implants (macrotexture and polyurethane-coated implants)



- In 2018, Sientra received US FDA pre-market approval for its OPUS branded breast implant



