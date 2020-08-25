Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Breast Augmentation Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implant, Saline Breast Implant), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Surface (Smooth, Textured), Procedure (Inframammary Fold, Trans-axillary), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgeries.



Silicone breast implant accounted for the larger share of the breast augmentation market in 2019



Based on the product, the market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. In 2019, the silicone breast implant segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures.



By surface, the smooth segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Based on the surface, the market is segmented into smooth and textured surface. The smooth segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures are major driving factors for this market.



Hospitals are the largest end-users of the breast augmentation market



Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cosmetology clinics & ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery.



North America dominates the global breast augmentation market



The market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, and rising awareness of cosmetic procedures.



The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials (China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. (China).