With No Hidden Cost, Beauty MED Thailand Offers Safe Run to All Hospitals in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- With excellence at every step, Beauty MED Thailand, offers safe, hassle free and convenient run to all Hospitals in Thailand. The company is destined to give their clients the ultimate medical tourism services and are known as the best in giving consultation and hence, choosing the best healthcare provider on a case by case basis.



While boasting the company’s stellar services, one of the representatives at Beauty MED Thailand stated, “We are here to ensure our clients receive the best medical treatment in Thailand and hence experience the serenity of life with every step of the way. Our assistance and services are free of charge and hence makes Beauty MED the ideal booking agency.”



The company also offers the best possible medical tourism experience and stands by with their clients in any situation and provides the hassle free and convenient services and also offers access to their partner hospitals, named Yanhee Hospital, Naravee Clinic and Bangpakok9 Hospital, which are known for their quality aesthetic surgery. The company does not charge for their consultations and transfer services.



Riding on their stellar achievements, Beauty MED Thailand delivers the widest range of services and consultations for the finest quality breast implants and other procedures like breast lifts and reductions, mid-face lifts, neck lifts, forehead lifts, eyelid surgery, Rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tucks, body lifts, buttock augmentation, hair transplants, Lasik eye surgery, sex change procedures and much more.



About Beauty MED Thailand

Beauty MED Thailand offers its clients the world class medical assistance and the most desirable cosmetic procedures. The company is known for its strict adherence to the highest ethical standards and excellent patient care. Its highly trained and professional staff will ensure that clients have a comfortable and pleasant stay in a state of the art hospital where their every need is taken care of with utmost importance. All procedures are highly cost-effective when compared with its competitors and carried out in the privacy and comfort of a professional medical environment.



To know more about medical treatment in Thailand, please visit: http://www.plasticsurgerythailand.com/



Contact Detail:

One Pacific Place 140

Sukhumvit Rd

Klongtoey Bangkok Floor17 Unit