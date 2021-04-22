New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- High prevalence of breast cancer, increasing awareness, innovative product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, reimbursement situations are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Breast Biopsy Device Market during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 0.65 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Breast Biopsy



The recent study of reports and data suggests that the Breast Biopsy Device Market is expected to attain a market value of USD 1.57 Billion by the end the forecast frame registering a CAGR of 10.8%. Breast Biopsy refers to a diagnostic procedure to determine whether a small sample removed from the breast tissue is cancerous. It is regarded as the most effective methods for cancer diagnosis. It is found that about 70-80% of the biopsies are negative of cancer, but may diagnose conditions that are predispose to mammary carcinoma. Breast biopsy is recommended when a person is facing symptoms like a breast lump, sore breast, breast dimpling, peel appearance to breast and nipple discharge etc. The invasive surgical methods for breast biopsy has been found to be disadvantageous as it is painful and the patient will have to bear the psychological stress of false positive referrals.



The increasing vulnerability of women to mammary carcinoma in all the economies, along with the awareness drives and screenings conducted in favor of women have propelled the demand side of the breast biopsy market. The extensive and exhaustive research environment acts as an impetus to the market which has aided in evolving more accurate and minimally invasive methods for the early diagnosis of mammary carcinoma. The governments have also worked towards building a continuous and comprehensive environment for cancer research which has fueled the growth of these diagnostic devices. Also favorable reimbursements in this regard has improved the state of this market drastically. The growth of these diagnostic devices are impeded by the prevalence of side effects and infections after the biopsy. Stringent regulations by the USFDA and other notifying authorities along with high cost of these services have worked against the unrestricted growth of the market.



Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., Hologic Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule Medical Devices LLC, Planmed OY, and Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson and Johnson), among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2022



Further Key Finding from the report



- The mammary carcinoma is found to be the most common invasive cancer among women and affects women in both developed and developing countries. Hence the target consumers for breast biopsy is women above the age of 40. The growing awareness of breast cancer has fueled the demand for this market

- The American Cancer society has confirmed that there has been a decline in deaths caused by breast cancer reason being that cancer have been detected earlier through mammography, making it the most effective screening method

- Thermography was popularized as it was a method to produce infrared images of head and blood flow near the surface of the body, but it was found that it lacked the ability to detect cancer at the early stage

- Advancements and innovations are carried out in the product segment. Stryker, an innovator in the given field have brought in PreciseCore needles which have been used for improved precision and minimal tissue damage.

- Asia-Pacific regional segment of the breast biopsy market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 12.1%; owing it to increase in medical awareness and untapped opportunities in India and China due to rising pool of vulnerable geriatric women with awareness about mammary carcinoma. However, conventional methods like surgery and needle rule the market.

- Currently the vacuum assisted breast biopsy has dominated over the market and is the fastest growing segment as it overcomes the drawbacks of the conventional needle based methods which is inherently characterized with inaccuracy. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.9%.

- Key players involve themselves in the innovative product launch, market expansions and strategic acquisitions to capitalize their market share



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-biopsy-device-market



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Breast Biopsy market on the basis of Type, product, guidance, end use and regional outlook



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Needle Breast Biopsy

Vacuum Assisted Surgery

Core needle Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy

Incisional

Excisional



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Guidance Systems

Localization Wires

Punches

Markers

Sutures



Guidance Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Mammography

Ultra sound

MRI

CT scan

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Diagnostic Clinic

Hospitals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2022



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of breast cancer

3.2. Awareness among women

3.3. Introduction of non-invasive methods

3.4. Regulations

Chapter 4. Breast Biopsy Device Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Breast Biopsy Device Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Breast Biopsy Device Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Breast Biopsy Device Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of breast cancer diseases across the world

4.4.1.2. Minimally invasive techniques

4.4.1.3. Product launch and technological advancement

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness among women

4.4.2.2. Regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Breast Biopsy Device Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Breast Biopsy Device PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. C.R. Bard, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Planmed OY

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Hologic Inc.,

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Argon Medical Devices

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Cook Medical Incorporated

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



Browse More Reports :



Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Size



Machine Learning Market Share



Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Trends



Anesthesia Monitors Market Growth



Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Analysis



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com