Shopforbags.com Highlights Pink Ribbon Merchandise for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and women across the country will be wearing pink ribbon merchandise to raise awareness of this life-changing disease in a show of solidarity. Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shopforbags.com is offering a large selection of discount clothes and merchandise displaying the famous pink ribbon for breast cancer.



“Breast cancer is an issue that affects all women in one way or another,” says Katy Messersmith, president of Shopforbags.com. “We are proud to be able to offer retailers a great selection of pink ribbon discount clothes and other merchandise in preparation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These pink ribbon items showcase femininity and strength – the key characteristics in the fight against breast cancer.”



To show their support for women and families who have been affected by breast cancer, Shopforbags.com customers can choose from a selection of discount clothing and accessories including outerwear, t-shirts, cuff-bracelets and more – all with the signature pink ribbon. The discount clothing showcases the pink ribbon in various contemporary designs and accents, while the accessories feature sparkling pink ribbons made from rhinestones.



The pink ribbon discount clothing and accessories from Shopforbags.com come in styles that showcase strength while still maintaining femininity. The pink ribbons stand out on black shirts and hats and sparkle on rhinestone bracelets. Shoppers will be able to choose from a wide selection of pink ribbon items that are sure to compliment any personal style while demonstrating solidarity in this important cause.



To shop for pink ribbon discount clothes and accessories, visit www.shopforbags.com.



About Shopforbags.com

Shopforbags.com is a leading distributor of wholesale handbags, apparel and fashion. Launched in 2002, the wholesale company supplies fashion merchandise to thousands of stores throughout the U.S., providing the latest trends at reasonable prices. For more information, visit www.shopforbags.com.