New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 8,738.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The breast cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer.



It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast diagnostics to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, breast cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed cancer diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients' survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients' management a necessity.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Mammography contributed to a significant market share in 2019. Mammography screening often enables the detection of cancers at an early stage of development, whereby treatment may be done without chemotherapy.



The market is dominated by the female population, with male patients contributing to less than 1.0% of the market share in 2019.



Hospitals dominated the breast cancer diagnostics market in 2019. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.



North America contributed to the largest breast cancer diagnostics market share in 2019. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare diagnostic facilities, the surging incidence of the disease, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about the disease in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global breast cancer diagnostics market on the basis of test type, breast cancer type, end-user, and region:



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging

Biopsy

Genomic Test

Blood Test

Others



Breast Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Key questions answered:

Q.1.What are the favorable, high-growth prospects for the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market?

Q.2.Which product segments will grow at a faster rate throughout the forecast period, and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster rate, and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market prospects? What are the driving forces, restraints, and challenges in the market?

Q.5.What are the latest trends in the market?

Q.6.What are the changing customer demands in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market?

Q.7.What are the growth prospects in this market, and which competitors are showing promising development?

Q.8. Continued…



