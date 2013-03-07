Breast Cancer Research Supported with New Pink Xblue Phone from TelcoDepot.com with 50% of Proceeds Going to the Cause

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The special PINK version of the Xblue X16 small business phone from XBLUE Networks was recently released to promote breast cancer awareness and give to breast cancer research. 50% from the sale of every pink X16 phone will go towards breast cancer research.



Customers are encouraged to order the special pink phone systems now from TelcoDepot.com, as the May 1, 2013 launch on TelcoDepot.com is in time for Mother’s Day, a peak time for breast cancer awareness and support. TelcoDepot.com provides businesses with high quality and affordable industry-leading VoIP phone systems and equipment, business VoIP service, hosted PBX, conferencing systems and other telecom solutions.



The X16 telephone system was awarded the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) Innovations Design and Engineering Award as the first “Self-Installable” full featured telephone system.



The Pink version of the X16, which will be available on TelcoDepot.com from May 1, 2013, will feature the same distributor cost as other X16 phones as well as the same impressive feature set which already makes the X16 popular with businesses (for more on features visit telcodepot.com/information/3/17/xblue-x16-feature-list.html)



To kick-off the pink X16 campaign, Larry Steinmetz (President, XBLUE Networks) said:



“XBLUE Networks is proud to offer this special edition new X16 Pink telephone...we created these special pink telephones to honor all those brave individuals [battling breast cancer] and to support the ongoing ?ght to eradicate this terrible disease, XBLUE will donate 50% of the proceeds of the sales of this phone to breast cancer research.”



From May 1, 2013, TelcoDepot.com will have the Pink X16 phones in 2 affordable business bundles including the “XB2022-04-PK X16” (4 phone system bundle) and the “XB2022-28-PK X16” (8 phone system bundle).



NOTE: To place orders or for general inquiries, customers can contact TelcoDepot.com by phone on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About XBLUE Networks

XBLUE Networks is a pioneer in self-installable telephone systems and offers a toll free consumer help desk line for both pre- and post-sales questions and support.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.



