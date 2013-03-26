Breast Cancer Survivor Releases Compelling Step-by-Step Strategy to Take Fear out of Diagnosis.

Bellaire, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- It’s the dreaded words no woman wants to hear; “You Have Cancer”. While Catherine L. Doughty was the recipient of her own bad news in 2007, her approach to and management of her illness spawned a ground-breaking methodology that makes it easy to navigate the complex issues of cancer and implement informed medical decisions with ease.



Everything is wrapped up in her powerful award-winning book, ‘Breast Cancer! You're Kidding... right? Living Life Through The Prism of Uncertainty And Having A Good Time!’, which is already changing the lives of women around the world.



Synopsis:



For the first time ever, there is a book that speaks to anyone, with any stage of breast cancer, and provides scientific methodology with accompanying tools, decision matrices, guidance and support, peppered with amazing humor. The book provides strategy on how to determine and select lifesaving or life threatening treatment planning in an uncertain decision space. After reading this book, you will be able to establish and maintain continual communication with your medical team, achieve the outcome and results you desire while alleviating the stress and fear that can accompany a breast cancer diagnosis.



This book will keep you on the edge of your seat and provide a calming strategy to see you from any point in the cancer treatment planning stages and post treatment. Fabulous read!



As the author explains, her book contains tips and strategies that can be quickly implemented against the ticking clock of breast cancer.



“The first thing many victims realize is that the medical world truly is a confusing maze. The realistic methodology I’ve developed will help any woman navigate the medical landscape with ease, giving rise to quick treatment and decision making, fast implementation and the confidence required to remain happy while getting healthy again,” says Doughty, who created her own character, Cat (the go-to girl of breast cancer) within the book.



She continues, “Readers will be able to secure a world-class medical team by following my step-by-step process. They’ll find out how to review their reports, go over their options again and again with physicians and see the importance of medical consent and that they are the one who will live with the aftermath of every medical decision carried out.”



While written in a straight-forward manner, medical professionals from around the world have flocked to openly endorse Doughty’s methodology and award-winning book.



Emma C. Ferguson, M.D fellowship trained radiologist adds, “This book is invaluable for any patient, family member or friend that has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Cathy has included an easy-to-follow methodology complete with discussion documents, worksheets and criteria solution matrices that will enable patients to make informed decisions about their clinical treatment pathways, gain control of their care, and understand the entire process from start to finish.”



Many physicians state that the book exposes the most overlooked approach for treating breast cancer, Doughty remains hugely proud of the potential impact her work will have on millions living with fear and confusion at their time of great need, when they hear the three dreaded words and must begin to distil uncertainty for the first time.



‘Breast Cancer! You're Kidding... right? Living Life Through The Prism of Uncertainty And Having A Good Time!’, which is already changing the lives of women around the world, is available now: http://amzn.to/13XYlyH



For more information, visit: http://www.thecancercat.com



About Catherine Doughty, MS, CCHI

Catherine Doughty, MS, CCHI, holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics from The University of Texas School of Biomedical Informatics. In addition to her career as Director for a Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, she is a trained Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. She also serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor for three universities.