Breast Cancer Survivor's Kindle Book Helping Cancer Patients Across the Globe; Featured as eBook of the Week by the Independent Kindle Fire User Group

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Breast cancer Survivor Andrea Fairbairn’s eBook ‘Chemo and Back Again’, has emerged as a huge hit among Cancer patients and their caregivers across the globe. The eBook by Andrea describes her journey through the Cancer treatment including extensive chemotherapy following her breast cancer diagnosis in April 2011, through to post-chemotherapy life in June 2013. The eBook has been featured by Kindle Fire User Group, an independent organization that represents Kindle Fire Users as the book of the week.



Chemotherapy (also abbreviated to chemo) is administration of one or more “chemotherapeutic agents" as part of a Cancer treatment regimen. All chemotherapeutic regimens lead to a decrease of white blood cells resulting in depression of the immune system which result in severe side effects such as Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps Anemia, Fatigue and Hair loss and severe dry mouth. It can also result in complications such as organ failure and secondary infections. A chemotherapy regimen can last anywhere from 6 months to a year, and coping with these side effects can be extremely demanding and exhausting for a patient, who is already dealing with the shock of the cancer diagnosis in the first place.



Andrea Fairbairn has worked as an international aid worker and assisted children and youth in Azerbaijan and Brazil with the United Nations. She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer on her 39th birthday in 2007. She was declared cancer free in 2008 but the cancer reoccurred in 2011. At this point, Andrea, who has an education background in psychology and International Development, decided to use her experiences to help other cancer patients cope with the difficult cancer treatment regimen. She started a website called Breast Cancer Nirvana while going through the chemotherapy process and later published this book to share her experiences, helpful hints and tips with other cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.



“I am very happy to see my eBook being featured as book of the week by the independent Kindle Fire User Group. This eBook developed from my ‘chemo diary’ spans the period 2011 to 2013 from when I was undergoing chemotherapy.” said Andrea Fairbairn, the author of Chemo and Back Again. She added “My goal with publishing this ebook is to help others, reduce the anixiety surrounding chemotherapy and provide re-assurance.”



Andrea had included very helpful tips and hints in her book with a goal of helping reduce the fear of the chemo therapy treatment. She educates her readers about chemotherapy in simple, easy to understand language, sharing her own experiences and thus helping reduce the fear. Her narrative also illustrates that surviving cancer and chemotherapy can be done with enough support and resources, and arming the cancer patients with a motivating tool.



“We are glad to feature Ms. Fairbairn’s eBook as the eBook of the week,” said Ms. Bonnie Rosales, a spokesperson for California based independent Kindle Fire User Group. “The independent Kindle Fire User Group was established to serve the needs of users of the Kindle Fire, and bringing such books to them is one way we provide value to our members.”



Contact Information:

Joi De Vera

info@new-media.biz

650 587 5883

Palo Alto, California